It’s nice to see a few showers this morning in KELOLAND. This was the view from Redfield as of 7am.

You can see the rain moving from west to east across KELOLAND.

The total rain as of 7am is not much, but we’ll keep adding to some of these numbers through the morning.

Futurecast is hinting at better line of rain near I-29 through mid morning. The rain should get more organized into Minnesota into the early afternoon. The weather looks quiet tonight with lows in the 30s. We expect 50s and 60s tomorrow with lighter winds East River.

The weather will turn more active by Friday. We have a risk of severe storms in the area shaded in yellow.

We also are tracking the potential for heavy wet snow this weekend in the far west, including much of the central and northern Black Hills where winter storm watches have been issued.

Futurecast shows the active weather ahead the next few days. Keep an eye on the storm track.

The wind forecast for the weekend is looking very strong. In particular, the south wind in Sioux Falls could be over 50mph Saturday morning. Northwest winds in Rapid City could be 50-70 mph on Saturday as well.

Temperatures look to return to below normal levels early next week.

Look for a mild afternoon today as the showers depart and highs return to the 60s for much of KELOLAND.

The weather tonight looks quiet with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The weather tomorrow looks mild with more sunshine. The lack of wind East River will feel nice too.