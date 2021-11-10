Showers Today, Blizzard Possible in Northeast SD Friday- Storm Center Update: Wednesday AM, November 10th

We are watching a blast of winter weather arriving in eastern KELOLAND starting tomorrow night into Friday. The snow and wind combo could be enough to lead to blizzard conditions in northeastern KELOLAND.

Today, we expect just rain showers moving from west to east. In fact, the clearing should take place for both Rapid City and Pierre today.

The rain forecast is generally under .25″ East River, but locally heavier numbers are still expected east of I-29.

Here’s a look a Futurecast the next 36 hours. You can see the rain showers today as they march east, but they will clear before the next system arrives tomorrow night. Again, the wind will be the biggest story, but some snow will accumulate in the east as well.

The snow forecast reflects the better chances of 2-4″ in Watertown, but lesser amounts are still forecast toward Sioux Falls.

You can see the track to the main low pressure from southern Canada that will deliver this punch of pre-winter weather. Notice the second system late Saturday as well.

The map below shows the wind gust potential for tomorrow and Friday. Again, the wind will be problem and we encourage you to stay tuned to the latest forecasts as we watch the snow outlook.

Rain showers will pass through KELOLAND today and highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clearing conditions tonight and steady NW winds will bring a chilly night with lows mainly in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be windy and blustery as highs climb into the 40s. Expect snow chance by the evening in the northeast.

Expect a chilly weekend with highs mainly in the 30s. There could be another round of light snow Saturday night north of Sioux Falls. Otherwise, temperatures should moderate by Tuesday, returning to the 40s.