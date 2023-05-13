Spotty showers and thunderstorms have been pivoting through portions of the region, and we’re not quite done yet.

Showers and a few storms will linger into the first part of the night, but slow improvement will still take over as we head beyond the midnight hour.

Some storms tonight may become strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms will be in place today for portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a “Slight Risk” further south and east into Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns, with a secondary risk for an isolated tornado or two.

Stay weather aware through the day and have your StormTracker App ready to go if you have outdoor plans today and into the evening.

Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Much of Mother’s Day is dry beyond a chance for showers in the first half of the day. The later into the day you go for much of the region, the better the day will be. The exception may be to the west, where chances for rain are a bit higher.

Highs on Sunday range in the upper 50s/low60s to low 70s. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so keep this in mind with outdoor plans as well.

We’ll start the new work week on a dry and fairly seasonable note thanks to high pressure building back into the region. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs range from the upper 60s to low/mid 70s. It also won’t be as breezy as the weekend.

Tuesday follows suit for much of the area, but change begins to build into KELOLAND out west later in the day with showers and a few storms possible.

The midweek outlook features a chance for showers and some thunderstorms…especially on Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few showers may linger early on Thursday, but much of that day is mainly dry.

We’ll close the week and start next weekend on a pretty pleasant note with drier conditions. It may be a bit cool on Friday, but temperatures begin to rebound by the weekend.