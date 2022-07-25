The best chance we’ll have for rain is whatever we get today, tonight, and tomorrow – and even that isn’t looking like very much. There is an area of light to moderate showers moving west to east across KELOLAND today, giving us some limited moisture.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have a few more showers, but they will be light. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day, but a cold front will slide through from northwest to southeast. That could produce some light to moderate showers, again moisture starved rather than the significant rainfall we need (Sioux Falls is 4-1/2” below normal for rainfall). At least the chances for severe weather are very low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, cooler in western South Dakota behind the front.

Wednesday we’ll be cool and pleasant behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and a westerly breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A weak disturbance could give us some morning showers on Thursday. Cool air will be reinforced, so highs will actually be below-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend will start dry. Friday will be mostly sunny, with the upper 70s to around 80 East River, and a few degrees warmer in the west. Saturday will also be mostly sunny as warmer air returns. We’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND.

There will be slight chance of moisture starved thundershower on Sunday as it turns hot. High will be around 90 East River and the mid 90s in central South Dakota.

Forecast models suggest that most of KELOLAND will TOTAL under a half inch of rainfall through the end of July.

Monday will also be mostly sunny as hot air continues to grip KELOLAND. Highs will be above-average in the low 90s East River, and near-triple digits for the first day of August.

In fact, the entire first week of August looks hot and mostly dry. We’ll have to deal with the intensifying drought for some time.