Showers Returning Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, October 23rd

After morning showers yesterday, it turned into a nice autumn day in KELOLAND. Highs stay in the 50s for most locations.

Futurecast shows clouds increasing across KELOLAND today with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will sprout up tonight in NW SD and for other areas toward tomorrow morning. We expect showers East River tomorrow morning and a very cool northeast wind. Rain will be steady in portions of NW IA by late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Futurecast shows the track of this first system to our south on Sunday. A larger system should push into KELOLAND from the west the middle of next week.

The rain outlook for eastern KELOLAND features amounts generally under .25″, but locally heavier numbers are possible in NW IA.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s in the northeast, with 50s for most other areas.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s as the showers develop.

The clouds, wind, and showers will bring very cool weather to KELOLAND tomorrow with several locations holding in the 40s.

We’ll see a break in the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but showers will return by Wednesday into early Thursday.