It’s another very pretty morning at Lake Madison, but the sunny skies to start the day will be replaced by increasing cloud cover through the day.

On radar, KELOLAND Live Doppler HD shows developing showers in parts of western KELOLAND. A few areas of snow are also shown in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

You can see the latest forecast shows temperatures staying cool West River today, with highs near 60 in Sioux Falls. Scattered showers will slowly move east the next 24 to 36 hours, which will lead to warmer numbers West River tomorrow and cooler temperatures East River.

Rain totals do not look heavy, but a few spots in the far south may get a quarter inch.

Another system will be arriving in KELOLAND by Sunday morning. The weekend does look warmer on average, but rain chances Sunday may affect the temperature trends. We think much warmer weather is around the corner by Monday.

The warmer weather could bring severe weather to parts of the northern plains. You can see the risk area highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center below for Sunday night into Monday.

The pattern next week is much more amplified. We see areas of showers and thunderstorms at times, but the exact timing will be issue to work out at a later time. We should see few days of much warmer weather as a result, but some humidity in the air.

Expect above normal temperature for a least a few days next week, with 70s and 80s looking likely.

Colder air and snow chances will be lurking just to our west. This clash in the air will help brew some the storm chances in the coming days.

You can see the moisture outlook the next 10 days is still active.