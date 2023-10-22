Beyond some isolated showers now and again, today is shaping up to be a rather nice day to get outside if you have the chance to do so.

We’ll deal with a small breeze at times with a mix of sun and clouds, but highs in the mid to upper 60s in many areas will be quite nice all the same.

Later in the day and into the first part of the night, we’ll have a chance for some scattered showers East River…while West River locations stay mainly quiet.

Lows fall into the 40s across the board.

Monday may be the last mild or outright warm day for a while ahead of a frontal boundary that will push through KELOLAND. Conditions remain mainly dry through the day, with highs in the 70s in many locations. Some cooler temperatures are possible up in the northwestern corner of South Dakota.

Scattered showers return on Tuesday, but the day is far from a total wash-out. Warmer temperatures will hold in place for a little while longer, but chillier weather is on the way as we head into the second half of the week.

After a mainly quiet Wednesday, another system pushes through the region on Thursday and sends our best chance for rain our way. It’ll also open the door for chillier weather to come into the region.

Friday is another mainly quiet day by day, but some showers may push into the area overnight and into Saturday. Depending on the timing of this moisture, a few wet flakes may mix into those rain showers. Keep an eye out for updates on that.

Even beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for below average temperatures are favored as we go into Halloween and into the start of November.