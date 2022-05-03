We have a very pretty start to the morning skies in western KELOLAND. This was the view at sunrise from Terry Peak in the Black Hills.

We sure need that sunshine as soil temperatures remain very chilly for early May.

We are hopeful for some intervals of sunshine in the forecast today. We think highs will be mainly in the 50s. Shower will return to parts of western KELOLAND tonight and expand slowly east tomorrow. We expect better shower chances on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The amounts of rain should stay much lighter with this system in the north. The one area to watch would be NW IA, where we still have a chance of better rain late Thursday into early Friday.

You can see the track of this next system is certainly heavier to our south. We are hopeful for a warmer start to Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures will be climbing to above normal levels into early next week, especially East River. We think a stormy pattern will emerge as well, with a big clash in temperatures likely in the plains.

80 and 90 degree weather will be common to our south starting Sunday and Monday.

We already have a severe weather outlook for late Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.