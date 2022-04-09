While the breeze made itself known to some extent, it was still a milder and rather nice day to get out in many locations if you had the chance. Some change is on the way as we head into the night.

The first of several chances for moisture will begin to move in overnight, though not everyone will see something. Still, don’t be surprised if you run into some rain and/or snow showers with lows falling into the 20s out west and 30s elsewhere.

Little to no accumulation is expected beyond the Black Hills, where a winter weather advisory is in effect overnight tonight into Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have another round of seasonable temperatures on Sunday, though a few areas may slip back just a bit from the 60s to the 50s and the 50s to the 40s. We’ll also have some showers possible along the way, so know where your umbrella is located just in case…especially further north and east.

A pretty decent day comes along for your Monday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. This break will be rather short-lived, as our next chance for precipitation is soon to arrive.

Low pressure arrives by Tuesday, sending moisture into the region by daybreak. To the east, where temperatures will be a decent bit warmer, this will be mainly rain. Out west, however, as low pressure tracks through the area, this will gradually switch to a wet and heavy snow.

This is going to be a low that features a large wealth of moisture, with a good amount of rain likely the further east you go into Wednesday. We may even have some thunderstorms to the east and southeast with how potent this system is. We’ll also watch for the potential to see some of these storms become strong to even severe at times…especially southeast of KELOLAND

To the west, where colder air will be in place, rain switches to that wet and heavy snow mentioned earlier. Toward the Black Hills, this could be a significant storm with large impacts on travel.

Keep an eye out for future updates on your midweek outlook, as there are a lot of details to be ironed out between now and Tuesday…including the overall track, intensity, and speed of this system as there are big differences between the US and European models.

European Model Outlook

American Model Output

Once this clears the region by the end of the week, we’ll quiet down beyond a few flurries here and there.

Well below average temperatures will stick around as we head through Easter weekend.