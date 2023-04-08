You can definitely tell where this week’s snow is still impacting temperatures. That said, it’s amazing to think that Sioux Falls has observed its first 50, 60, and 70+ degree day of the year in the span of just one week!

While much of the evening is mainly quiet, we may see some evening showers to the west. The rest of the night is mainly dry and quiet with an increase in cloud cover. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to the northeast and 30s/40s outside of that region.

Easter Sunday is far from a terrible day across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may want to keep an eye on the skies. We’ll have the chance for rain in place, especially in the morning and early afternoon, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the day.

Otherwise, we’re mainly quiet across the rest of the region. Highs hold in the 60s for a majority of KELOLAND, with 40s to the northeast.

The next work week starts off on a pretty nice note, with warmer temperatures building back into a vast majority of the Northern Plains under mostly sunny skies.

Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations. Once again, the exception will be to the northeast…but even that won’t last for much longer.

In fact, sunny and warm weather lasts through the midweek outlook, with well above average temperatures in place…especially to the southeast. 70s and even some 80s are not out of the question, giving the region a solid preview of summer. We may even challenge a few record highs along the way.

By the end of next week, we do bring back the chance for rain across portions of KELOLAND. Odds for above average temperatures are also favored as we head into the second half of the month.