Considering how long winter lingered into the start of spring, it’s quite amazing how the season has really come into its own in just one week. Sioux Falls recorded its first 50+ degree day of the year a week ago today. Since then, we’ve also observed our first 60+ and 70+ degree day over the last two days.

While today does not continue the upward trend, it’ll still at least feel like spring…complete with April showers for some.

Easter Sunday is far from a terrible day across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may want to keep an eye on the skies. We’ll have the chance for rain in place, especially in the morning and early afternoon, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the day.

Otherwise, we’re mainly quiet across the rest of the region. Highs hold in the 60s for a majority of KELOLAND, with 40s to the northeast.

Overnight lows fall into the 30s for much of the region under partly cloudy skies. Winds also back off through the night as high pressure begins to make its move.

The next work week starts off on a pretty nice note, with warmer temperatures building back into a vast majority of the Northern Plains under mostly sunny skies.

Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations. Once again, the exception will be to the northeast…but even that won’t last for much longer.

In fact, sunny and warm weather lasts through the midweek outlook, with well above average temperatures in place…especially to the southeast. 70s and even some 80s are not out of the question, giving the region a solid preview of summer. We may even challenge a few record highs along the way.

By the end of next week, we do bring back the chance for rain across portions of KELOLAND with cooler temperatures attempting to come back by next weekend. While it won’t be overly chilly, it’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year.