SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are warmer than yesterday. This afternoon we have temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Winds are going to stay light through the afternoon. A majority of KELOLAND has sunshine, but we are watching areas of rain and thunderstorms in southeastern KELOLAND. At around noon, there were reports of penny and nickel sized hail.

2 PM

For this evening and tonight, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. This area covers Wagner, Scotland, and over to Canton and south. These storms, if they turn severe, could produce hail and strong winds.

The rain and thunderstorms will stay along and south of I-90. Winds will stay light for the overnight hours. Lows will stay mild in the 40s and low 50s. Northern KELOLAND will have partly to mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler. Winds will be slightly stronger than today out of the north and east. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Southern KELOLAND will see rain and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms will be the story again on Saturday. Temperatures will be much like Friday in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday will be breezy along with the rain and thunderstorm chances.

We keep the rain chances around for the next 7 days. Temperatures will stay slightly above normal for the beginning of May. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Central and eastern KELOLAND could see around an inch of rain, and areas along the Nebraska boarder could see more. There will only be a few days of stronger winds.