SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has been cloudy with filtered sunshine. Winds are light at 5 to 15 MPH. Highs are slightly above normal in eastern KELOLAND, and below normal in western South Dakota.

2 PM

This evening there is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in southwestern to north-central KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds under and near the storms. The panhandle of Nebraska is under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is also under a tornado watch. Tornadoes are not expected tonight in KELOLAND.

Otherwise, in eastern KELOLAND, we will keep cloud cover. Lowes will drip into the 50s in western South Dakota, and 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be light overnight.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Highs will be in the 70s in western South Dakota, and 80s to near 90° to the east. Winds stay mostly light for the day. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, has a chance of storms coming tomorrow afternoon. Overnight storms pick up in western South Dakota heading into Friday morning.

Friday will be a warm day. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms across KELOLAND.

Friday evening into the overnight hours has a marginal-to-slight risk of severe weather. The main threats will be hail and strong winds under and near a storm.

Saturday has the best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Saturday has an SPC risk in place in eastern KELOLAND for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures cool slightly to normal for the work week. We will have windy conditions on Sunday with dry skies. More rain and thunderstorm chances return by the middle of the week.