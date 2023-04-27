SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are similar to yesterday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. We do have a few 50s in western South Dakota where there is a strong north wind. Winds are slowly switching to be from the north, and that will continue through this afternoon. We have periods of light rain showers that will continue through this evening and tonight.

2 PM

Some of the rain showers could be thunder showers. In extreme southwestern South Dakota is under a marginal risk to see severe thunderstorms tonight. The main threat will be the wind.

The wind is not going to go away through the weekend. For this evening we do have a Wind Advisory for most of western South Dakota. This area could see wind gusts nearing 50 MPH.

For tonight northeastern, central, and western South Dakota will see a strong north to northwest wind. Southeastern KELOLAND will get the north wind closer to the morning hours. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. The areas of rain showers will move to the east throughout the night.

Eastern KELOLAND could see a few morning rain showers. Everyone will have a strong north to northwest wind tomorrow. It will also be cooler tomorrow with highs only in the 50s. After the rain showers move out it should be a partly cloudy day.

Saturday will be windy. Eastern KELOLAND could a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but that will have little to no accumulation. Saturday looks to be slightly warmer than Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny on KELOLAND.

Sunday and Monday look to stay windy. Once the showers move out on Saturday, the 7 day forecast is dry. Starting on Tuesday, highs return to normal or warmer and stay that way through the end of next weekend.