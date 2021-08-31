Showers and Storms Return Through Thursday – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, August 31

Two of the last three days have featured severe weather across portions of KELOLAND. We have been able to get in on a very nice break today, but this reprieve will be short-lived.

With that said, however, we’ll be able to enjoy a pretty quiet and comfortable night. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures fall into the 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday appears to be a dry day at first, but some showers begin to develop to the west at first in the afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances pick up later on in central and NE KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk in place for severe weather.

Highs range in the mid/upper 70s to mid/upper 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances pick up a bit more as we head toward Thursday across the region, bringing about the best chance for rain across much of the region.

We’ll also have a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND.

Highs take a step backward into the 70s to low 80s.

Friday is a mainly dry day East River, but shower and thunderstorm chances return West River. Saturday holds one more chance for scattered showers and a few storms before we begin to quiet down.

Going to and through Labor Day, we’ll stay mainly dry and seasonable. We’ll have a warmer Labor Day, but cooler than average temperatures attempt to pop up more and more.