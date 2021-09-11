Showers and Storms Possible into Monday – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, September 11

Though we’ve had to contend with cloud cover and some smoke in the air, much of the day has been dry. A small change will begin to take hold as we go into the night.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible overnight and into early Sunday morning, but coverage will be rather sparse overall.

Lows fall into the low 50s closer to the ND/SD border to upper 50s/low 60s, with the latter more likely south of I-90.

A few more showers and storms are possible, especially West River, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. Some storms may be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Highs step back into the 70s across much of the region with a few low 80s possible.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will come along on Monday, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather coming back into the picture. This time, it’s central and eastern KELOLAND that has the risk, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Highs near and south of I-90 will try to get back into the 80s, but 70s hold steady the further north you go.

A few showers and storms are possible again on Tuesday across southeastern portions of the region, but we do get a chance to dry out by the midweek outlook. Temperatures start in the 70s before going back into the 80s at times.

Some late week shower and thunderstorm chances come back, though coverage will be scattered in nature. Temperatures also hold near to a bit above average at first before climbing further above average by mid-September standards.