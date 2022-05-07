It has been decently cool as of late across portions of KELOLAND, but we may finally flip the script and get in on some warmth…but it also comes with some instability.

Southerly winds will help warm us up pretty well across the region, with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies at first. Those winds will be rather brisk at times, so keep this in mind.

A frontal boundary will make its move later this evening and into the night, sending the chance for showers and thunderstorms our way. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather in place across a decent portion of the area.

The primary concerns are strong winds and damaging hail as we go into the night.

Overnight lows drop into the 50s, with some 40s out in western KELOLAND.

Mother’s Day, unfortunately, will feature more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so we’ll keep an eye on this. Either way, have those indoor plans at the ready.

Highs take a step backward into the upper 60s to low/mid 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in central and western KELOLAND, on Monday. To the southeast, we stay mainly dry but noticeably warmer than the rest of the region.

Tuesday features a small break from the instability thanks to high pressure, but the chance for showers and storms returns by Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain forecast through Tuesday evening

We’ll also warm up during the second half of the week, with highs East River climbing into the 70s and 80s.