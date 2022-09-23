Fall-like temperatures continued yesterday across KELOLAND, with most areas in the 60s for highs. Folks in western SD will trend warmer today as 70s return.

Areas of showers and thundershowers have developed this morning along an advancing warm front. The rain has remains scattered and most of the showers are producing just a few hundredths of an inch.

You can see the storm system churning to our north. This one is disconnected from the Gulf of Mexico, limiting the moisture supply into the northern plains.

Futurecast continues to show the rain moving to the north and northeast. We think there could be some redevelopment later today along I-29. Overall, temperatures will be climbing into the 70s this afternoon west of Sioux Falls. We see more 70s this weekend, but the wind will remain gusty from the northwest.

Speaking of winds, here’s a closer look at the wind forecast for the weekend. We think northwest winds will be strongest West River tomorrow, but that wind will expand across a bigger part of eastern KELOLAND on Sunday.

After a brief cool down early next week, temperatures will be warming again toward the end of the month.

Here are the details of the forecast.