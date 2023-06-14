Hazy skies continue across KELOLAND as smoke drifts into the region from Canada. Expect little change in those conditions today.

Highs have been plenty warm, with widespread 80s in most areas yesterday. Expect more 80s today, with a couple of areas near 90.

You can see how KELOLAND connects to that broader region of smoke on the map below.

Our need for rain is still very obvious as you look at the 30 day precipitation map. Any area shaded in yellow or orange is below normal. The Black Hills region is still much wetter on average.

Futurecast shows the first chances of showers and thunderstorms moving toward the South Dakota and Wyoming border tonight. There will be another round of rain developing West River tomorrow and tomorrow night. A third round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Friday.

The round of showers and thunderstorms will slowly move east over time. The best chances of rain in the Sioux Falls area will be Saturday into Sunday, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening.

Another system may provide more rain chances to KELOLAND by the middle of next week. KELOLAND is clearly wetter compared to other areas to our east.

The official 6-10 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center tends to agree.

Temperatures on average will stay warm. We have highs back into the 80s and 90s next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.