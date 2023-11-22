I hope you were able to get to where you needed to be safely and enjoyed the nice and warm weather that came with it. We have some change on the way.

A weak cold front will continue to push southward as we head through the rest of the day and into the first part of the night. Temperatures will, for a lack of better words, tank compared to our daytime highs as colder air comes in on the back side of the boundary.

Overnight lows falls into the teens and 20s.

That sets the stage for Thanksgiving day, and it’ll be a rather chilly one across the region. We’ll also have to watch southwestern KELOLAND for the potential to see some accumulating snow.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the southern Black Hills and Fall River County through early Friday morning. Be advised that several inches of snow will be likely in that area, making travel hazardous into Black Friday.

An inch or two of snow is also possible toward Rapid City and the central Black Hills.

Highs on Thursday, for what it’s worth, will struggle to get much above the low to mid 30s.

Black Friday shoppers will want to prepare for a chilly day of shopping. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some lingering snow showers in western and southwestern South Dakota. While it won’t be too windy, we’ll still have highs in the 20s to low 30s. Keep this in mind as well if you’re going to see the Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls.

The weekend, overall, is a chilly one with mainly quiet conditions in place. The exception will be to the south and southeast on Saturday, where some scattered snow showers may come along and put a few tenths of an inch of accumulation on the ground. This may also be the last chance for any kind of moisture in Sioux Falls for the rest of the month.

The last days of November are shaping up to be a bit more seasonable and mainly dry across the region. A few flurries may clip northeastern KELOLAND on Tuesday, but that’s about it.