A few areas of rain developed last night across southeastern KELOLAND. We expect today’s forecast to stay dry for most of the region with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last. We do see some cooling tomorrow with a chance of rain in eastern KELOLAND as we await more active weather later in the week.

Notice by Wednesday that big range in temperatures from Montana to Missouri. We are are expecting areas of heavy snow through Wednesday in Montana and western North Dakota. Meanwhile, heavy rain will develop just to our south and could affect parts of southeastern KELOLAND into Thursday. Sharply cold weather will arrive by Friday as we set the stage for another system to move into the region. This one will be cold enough to support a chance of snow. How much snow is a question yet to be answered. Stay tuned.

The likelihood of much cold air is very high this weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s. Wind chills will be even colder.

The odds of an inch or more snow this weekend are increasing as well. Again, it’s too early to make snow predictions and how many inches will fall, but this map gives an idea that we have a good shot at generating some snow across the plains. Keep in mind Sioux Falls averages around 1-2″ of snow in October.