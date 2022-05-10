We are enjoying a pleasant day across KELOLAND, with mostly sunny skies and light breezes. Temperatures are close to normal for mid-May, perhaps a smidge warmer.

2 PM

Tonight we will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rapid City will be breezy and a little cooler.

Tomorrow will start partly cloudy, but strong southeasterly winds will pump humid air into the region, resulting in widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon through the nighttime hours. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be hot and humid, in the mid 80s. It will only be in the 70s to the north and west, though the entire KELOLAND region will have the potential for strong thunderstorms, especially late in the day.

Severe weather is likely Wednesday afternoon and night. The Storm Prediction Center has rated much of KELOLAND, especially the east, a slight risk of severe weather. All forms of hazard are possible: hail, wind, even tornadoes.

One additional hazard for Wednesday night is that pockets of heavy rainfall may occur, so there is also a risk of flash flooding rainfall.

Thursday will be similar, starting hot and humid in eastern KELOLAND (much cooler 60s in in Rapid City). Another burst of energy from the southwest will spark another round of thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Again, those thunderstorms could be strong.

Thursday afternoon and evening we are again in the bullseye for severe weather, especially areas along and east of the James River, where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather. Again, all forms of severe weather are possible.

After that, temperatures will be significantly cooler – though still at- or above-normal, in the low 70s. The weekend looks mainly dry, and it could be a touch breezy, but temperatures will be fairly mild.

We’ll put some showers in the forecast for next Tuesday, but mainly we’ll have quiet weather next week, with temperatures near normal in the low 70s.