Though much of the afternoon has been quiet, we are not done with the threat for severe weather across KELOLAND.

An upper-level low will continue to intensify to our west and slowly drift eastward, serving as the catalyst for a potentially very active short-term outlook.

Showers and thunderstorm chances will come along into the night, with some of these storms becoming strong to severe at times.

All forms of severe weather will be possible as we go into the night, so be sure to stay weather aware. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates overnight.

Lows falls into the 50s and low 60s.

Another chance for severe weather comes along by Memorial Day. A “Moderate Risk” for severe weather (Level 4 out of 5) is in place for portions of western Minnesota and extreme northeastern South Dakota.

Just like Sunday, all forms of severe weather will be on the table for the area, including destructive hail, gusty winds, and even a few tornadoes on Monday. This may be a very active day across portions of KELOLAND.

Between outdoor ceremonies, various get-togethers, and travel, please make sure you have additional ways of getting up-to-date weather information through Monday night. Have a NOAA radio ready and have our StormTracker App downloaded on your phone.

Here is a link to a list of South Dakota NOAA Radio frequencies: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/stations?State=SD

Some showers are possible on Tuesday, especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND. It’ll be cooler and windy as well.

By the middle of the week, we’ll dry out and stay mainly dry through the end of the week. By next weekend, we may see a few more showers come back into the region.

Temperatures take a step backward for the second half of the week as well.