SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has been mostly quiet in eastern KELOLAND. All morning and afternoon, western South Dakota has had periods of rain. The weather is going to take a turn as we head into the afternoon.

2 PM

For this evening southern KELOLAND is in a Tornado Watch. A line of storms in in Nebraska is heading to the north and northwest.

These storms will produce large hail, very strong winds ahead and under the storms, and a possible tornado. We are expecting heavy rainfall and there is the possibility of flash flooding.

Otherwise for tonight, lows in upper 40s in western South Dakota, 50s and low 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND. The winds are picking up as we go through this afternoon and into this evening.

There is a Flood Watch in Minnesota around Marshall. This is for Saturday. There is potential for heavy rain in the area that saw significant rain on Thursday.

Tomorrow will still have the rain and thunderstorm chances. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will be strong from the north and east.

Sunday will bring high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. This is around normal for this time of year. Winds will be strong from the northeast throughout the day. Rapid City and western South Dakota could see rain while central eastern KELOLAND will see sun.

Skies will be mostly dry through the 7 day forecast. Wednesday in central and western South Dakota could see rain and thunder showers. Thursday brings a chance for rain and thunder showers to eastern KELOLAND. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the work week. Friday is going to be the coldest day for the next week.