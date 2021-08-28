Severe Weather Possible Today; Drier Sunday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 28

Strong to severe storms will move through northeastern KELOLAND as we go through the morning, but this won’t be the only time we keep an eye on the threat for severe weather.

After the morning chance for showers and thunderstorms to the northeast, we’ll watch the eastern and southeastern portions of the region in the evening.

Highs climb into the upper 80s in SE KELOLAND, while we see upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere.

The threat for severe weather will begin toward the late afternoon/early evening time frame and go into the first part of the night, with a “Slight” to “Enhanced” risk in place across the south and east.

All forms of severe weather will be on the table with any storm that comes along, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Lows range in the upper 40s to the west to the low 60 south and east.

We get a pretty nice day on Sunday across KELOLAND, with partly to mostly sunny skies in place. Highs hold on either side of 80 degrees across much of the region.

We hit the reset button on Monday and bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms along the way. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, especially toward the south and east.

Some storms may linger on Tuesday morning, but much of the day does appear to be decent and seasonable beyond this.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the second half of the work and school week, with Thursday holding the best widespread chance to see unsettled weather.