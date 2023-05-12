Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been pushing across areas of KELOLAND the past 24 hours. We certainly have spots that have been missed so far, but additional clusters of rain are likely the next 24 hours. You can see some of the morning rain clouds near Aberdeen.

You can see the rounds of rain on radar the past 12 hours on the animation below.

Rapid City has reported 1.7″ of rain the past 24 hours. The rains are still spotty so far in eastern KELOLAND.

There is a risk of severe weather later today and tonight. The enhanced risk zone extends across much of northeastern Nebraska, but that risk zone does extend into portions of southern SD and NW IA. Hail is the number one threat, but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Locally damaging wind will also be possible.

Futurecast shows the push of storms into KELOLAND later today. Again, we’ll be watching for the highest chance of severe weather between 5pm and 10pm across southeastern KELOLAND.

The pattern will linger rain chances into Saturday as we begin to wrap around cooler weather and clouds into the weekend forecast.

Locally heavy rain will occur with these scattered thunderstorms across the region.

Here are the details of the forecast.