We are updating the morning forecast for severe weather possible this afternoon across southeastern KELOLAND.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center includes a slight risk of severe weather in the yellow zone, including Sioux Falls this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Take a look at the latest on Futurecast below. You can see some of the hail threats shown in pink and purple below.

We also see the potential for some strong winds with these storms. Some of the storms in Yankton area will be moving quickly toward Sioux Falls after 3pm, with gusts of 50-70 mph quite possible.

You can see the collection of showers and t-storms on Futurecast below. Other clusters of storms will affect southeastern KELOLAND this evening.

Here are the details of the forecast.