Severe Weather Possible Sunday

The threat for severe weather will be in place as we head into the afternoon and evening, especially in central and western KELOLAND.

Low pressure centered well to our west will organize and move northeastward through the day, pushing a warm front northward through the region. An associated boundary will then move eastward as we head into the afternoon and evening. This will be our focal point for concern with regard to severe weather.

An “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of central and western KELOLAND for the afternoon and evening, with a “Slight Risk” in place as far east as the James River valley. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place along the I-29 corridor, valid mainly for the overnight time frame.

The best chance to see severe weather West River will be from the early afternoon through the evening, as a line of strong to severe storms pushes to the east toward the Missouri River.

All forms of severe weather, from wind to hail and even a few tornadoes, are on the table.

As a result, it is important to not only know where these storms are, but where you are as well. Make sure you are familiar with the county that you reside in as well as any surrounding counties. A trio of maps will be provided below.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any and all updates both on-air and online, have your StormTracker App ready to go on your phone, and have a NOAA weather radio on stand-by as well.