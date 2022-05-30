An outbreak of severe weather is forecast in eastern KELOLAND today. Storms are still ongoing this morning, adding to the complexity of the forecast for today. First, it is important to recognize the potential for a very dangerous forecast with the potential for several tornadoes in eastern SD, NW IA, and western MN during the daypart forecast. The severe weather will likely develop much earlier in the day, as early as noon. There even exists the potential for a couple of large, long-track tornadoes in our viewing area.

First, the maps this morning show a strong area of low pressure lifting northward into South Dakota. This will help trigger the expected rounds of severe weather in the forecast.

The most likely scenario depends on morning thunderstorms moving north and west of the James Valley before 9am, with partial clearing expected in much of southeastern KELOLAND. While severe weather is possible in central KELOLAND near the surface low track, most of the attention will be focuses on the highly volatile atmosphere farther east, specifically east of the James River Valley. All the ingredients for severe weather will be in place as early as 11am or noon.

This graphic below shows the needed information to tune in NOAA weather radio in your location. Please make sure you have a way to receive emergency severe weather alerts today.

The main question is what mode of storms will be favored. If the storms take on more of a line or linear mode, hail and high winds may accompany a threat of a few tornadoes as the line develops in the zone bordered between Mitchell, Yankton, and Sioux Falls. This line will be move quickly to the northeast into western MN and adjacent areas of east-central and northeast SD. While this outcome would produce severe weather, it is the lesser to the two situations being considered.

The other school of thought focuses on the storms remaining discrete supercells for a longer period of time. If this second scenario develops, we will be facing a larger tornado outbreak, probably the largest in a few years for this area. As mentioned, this even opens the door to a couple of tornadoes developing and staying on the ground for many miles. These situations, while rare in KELOLAND, do occur and the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted this possibility in the latest Day 1 outlook. Severe weather is expected and you should be monitoring the weather frequently through the day.

After the storms pass through, a period a very strong southwest winds with gusts to 50-60mph are possible in southern and southeastern SD. If you are towing a camper or driving a high profile vehicle late Monday afternoon or evening, we would advise being aware of this non-thunderstorm wind threat.

We will be updating the forecast frequently in the next 12 hours. Our KELOLAND Storm Center staff is ready and fully prepared to cover breaking weather in our Upper Midwest region.