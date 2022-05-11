Thunderstorms have developed this morning southwest of Sioux Falls. This scattered activity will move northeast this morning with some hail possible. More storms are likely later today.

An impressive upper level system will be moving northeast the next 6-12 hours from Kansas. This will help trigger severe weather later today.

Dew points are already in the 70s south of Sioux Falls. This will provide plenty of fuel for storms later today.

The severe weather forecast after 3-4pm looks highest in NW IA and SW MN. Storms will migrate north through the evening.

A couple of tornadoes are possible later this afternoon.

Hail to the size of golf balls or larger is possible too.

Here’s a look at the severe weather on Futurecast. Again, watch the storms as they move north later today. The storms will extended as far west as Mitchell, but the more intense severe weather will be to the east.

This view of Futurecast shows the progression of the storms toward Marshall and Watertown through the evening. We expect a hot and humid day tomorrow with more storms likely East River later in the day.

This is the severe weather outlook area for areas along and east of the James Valley.

Expect 80s and 90s today in the southeast, with cooler 60s in the northwest.

Tonight looks very mild again with lows in the 60s southeast and 50s north.

Hot, windy, and humid weather tomorrow will fuel more storms later in the day.

The weekend looks much quieter with highs in the lower 70s.