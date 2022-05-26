The weather the next few days will be returning to a much more active pattern. Before that happens, lets enjoy the nice weather and take advantage of the pleasant weather conditions the next couple of days. More sunshine will allow highs to climb into the 70s today for many, including Sioux Falls. Tomorrow will be warmer with a few more 80s in western SD.

Severe weather chances will be returning this weekend. While a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning in northern and northeastern KELOLAND, the main risk of severe weather will develop Saturday night. The highest chance of severe weather is noted in the area highlighted in yellow.

The pattern is expected to reload on Sunday, with very little change in the placement of the severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has even highlighted to increased the severe probabilities in the peach colored area on the map below.

The outlook for Memorial Day is adjusted slightly to the east, but these outlooks are subject to some change as we measure the impact of the storms during the first 2 outlooks. The bottom line is, you need to pay attention to the weather the next few days. This environment is similar in some ways to what took place on May 12th, but it’s much too early the nail down specific times and placement of storms. We always recommend going through your severe weather safety preparedness plans this time of year, and the forecast should give you an extra incentive to do that.

You can clearly see the return of moist and unstable air to the region starting Saturday. This will provide ample fuel for storm development.

The jet stream features a very strong and pronounced trough across the Rockies this weekend. Snow is likely across the higher elevations of Wyoming and Montana. The cross-over of strong winds with extreme instability makes for a volatile forecast for parts of KELOLAND.