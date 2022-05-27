Severe weather will be the big weather story this weekend, but remember, there will be plenty of opportunities to take in the summer temperatures in between the storms. First, today will be one of the segments of quieter weather. Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s. Thunderstorms should develop in NW SD late today and tonight. Again, some severe weather is possible, but only pockets of damaging wind and hail are expected.

You can see the outlook for severe weather tonight on the map below.

Tomorrow will be another warm day, but the ingredients for some severe weather will develop in the Black Hills by the early evening, with the risk of some pockets of damaging wind and large hail moving east after dark. The risk zone is highest west of Sioux Falls.

The severe weather parameters are more intense on Sunday and are expected to shift eastward. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather in the area shaded in red. All modes of severe weather will be possible. We strongly urge you to have a way to stay tuned to the changes and updates to the forecast.

Monday also has the potential to have severe weather, but this outlook will hinge on how things pan out on Sunday. There will be much more to say about the severe weather risks later today on KELOLAND News. Stay tuned.