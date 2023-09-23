SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have had a few tornado warnings near Watertown and Brookings. If you have any pictures please send them in! These storms are slow moving and will continue through the evening hours.

We continue the chance of severe weather as we go through the evening. The main threats will be large hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain. The tornado threat will continue as well.

For tonight we will have chances of rain and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be from the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the 50s across KELOLAND.

For tomorrow there will be chances for rain and thunder showers in eastern KELOLAND. We will have more sunshine between the chances of rain. Winds will be stronger in central and western KELOLAND. High temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

On Monday we will have partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the area.

The 7 day forecast is dry after the rain showers on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s for the work week. Stronger winds pick up at the end of the week.