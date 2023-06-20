The official last day of spring did not look or feel that way…as several locations got a repeat performance of the intense heat that we saw on Monday. Just like Monday, we won’t get much relief from the heat as we go into the night.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

While East River locations stay mainly quiet (Especially toward and east of the James River), portions of central and western KELOLAND will need to keep an eye on the skies through the afternoon and into the first part of the night.

A “Slight Risk” is in place from the Mobridge/Eureka area through Pierre and down into the Mellette/Todd/Bennett County region, with another area of “Slight Risk” potential in northwestern South Dakota. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the Spearfish/Rapid City area and areas around Winner and just west of Aberdeen.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of central and west-central KELOLAND until 11 pm CDT/10 pm MDT Tuesday night.

Wind and large hail are the main concerns with these storms, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware through the night and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

For what it’s worth, overnight lows fall into the mid/upper 60s in many locations, with mid-50s along the SD/WY border.

Shower and thunderstorm chances hold steady on Wednesday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the official start of summer.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather extends from Fall River County northeastward through Mobridge and into Aberdeen. This also includes the Rapid City, Pierre, and Winner areas.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that rolls through the region.

We’ll see highs in the 80s to near 90 for many of our East River communities, but western KELOLAND breaks the trend again with highs in the 70s and even the 60s for a few areas near the Black Hills.

A daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms takes over as we head into the end of the week and into the first weekend of summer. While it won’t be as hot as the start of this week (In fact, we’ll be more seasonable than anything else), we’ll be just as unsettled as the start of this stretch. Some days like Thursday and Saturday have better chances for thunderstorms than others.

Speaking of Thursday, some locations may slip below 90 degrees for the first time in a few days. Beyond that, it’ll be another day of above-average temperatures with highs in the mid/upper 80s to the east and 70s out west.

We’ll also watch Saturday carefully for the potential to see some severe weather across southeastern portions of KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates.

The rain will be a welcome sight all the same where we can get it, especially considering the fact that we have moderate to severe drought conditions still in place across southeastern portions of KELOLAND.

By the start of next week, we do attempt to calm down and get things back to where we may like them to be for this time of year: Seasonable and calm.