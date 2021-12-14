Severe Weather, Blowing Snow, Damaging Wind Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 14th

This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.

A nuisance snow combined with strong winds will create blowing snow issues tomorrow afternoon and evening in advisory area. There could some freezing rain here too in the transition to cooler weather. These headlines may be expanded later today to account for the sharp change in the weather tomorrow afternoon and evening, where mini-blizzard conditions can’t be ruled out for a short time.

Strong winds will blanket the plains tomorrow and tomorrow night with high wind watches and warnings.

Futurecast winds shows the progression of the strong winds from west to east tomorrow. Notice the very high numbers around Sioux Falls tomorrow evening, over 60mph. Any snow in the air will be problem if this scenario plays out.

Futurecast picks up on the small window of t-storm development from 2:30pm to 5:30pm in the southeast on Wednesday afternoon. If we hit 55 in Sioux Falls, we’ll tie a record. We still have 6″ of snow on the ground this morning.