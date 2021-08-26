Severe Weather and Heavy Rain Forecast: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 26th

Thunderstorms are the big weather story today. We are tracking several areas of rain already this morning, including in the Sioux Falls area. A line of nice rain is also moving toward Aberdeen as of 7:30 a.m.

You can see the dark skies over downtown around 7am.

Severe weather chances will increase through the day as moist, unstable air to our south returns to parts of southern KELOLAND. A slight risk zone includes about the southern half of KELOLAND, but parts of NW IA and SW MN are in the enhanced risk areas, mainly for damaging wind potential later tonight.

Take a look at Futurecast. It shows the ongoing rain now and the new storm areas to watch later today. We have been watching for the chance of severe storms developing during the afternoon along and south of I-90. Any and all modes of severe weather will be possible with discrete supercell storms that develop, including tornadoes. The scenario tonight gets more complicated, depending on how many storms develop earlier in the afternoon and early evening. We think the transport of very humid air into KELOLAND will bring locally heavy rain and some damaging wind threat with any storms after 9pm. The most likely scenario would develop storms this evening in southcentral SD and expand them to the east later tonight. Again, watch for updates as we fine tune the forecast during the day.

We are not done with the active weather. Another system will be moving into KELOLAND on Saturday with additional storms likely East River in the afternoon and evening. Some severe weather is also expected.

This is only the start. We haven’t seen this much rain on a 10 day forecast for a LONG time.

Areas of thunderstorms will impact temperatures today, holding many areas in the north in the 70s.

Storms in the south tonight will be strong to severe at times.

Warmer weather is likely tomorrow as 80s become more widespread.

The 7 day forecast features a break in the rain on Sunday, but new thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Monday. We could see more rain after the 7 day forecast as well.