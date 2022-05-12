As severe weather moves across KELOLAND, our team of meteorologists will be watching the weather from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter.

You can also track the storms for yourself using a variety of resources from KELOLAND. Check your KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for hour-by-hour forecasts, live radar information and get alerts when severe weather is in your area.

We’re also active on social media so you can follow @KELOLANDWeather on Twitter for more timely updates or KELOLAND Weather on Facebook for big picture weather warnings. For your inner storm chaser, our live cams stream what’s happening live all over KELOLAND, so you can catch a glimpse of the storms from across the area.

If you take photos of the storms or any damage, share them with us by emailing the pictures to ushare@keloland.com or using #KELOwx on Social Media.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

5:05 p.m.

Widespread power outages can be expected in Sioux Falls as the storm rolls through.

5:00 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm is approaching Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls 41st Street Live Cam

4:50 p.m.

Tornado warning now in place for Hanson County and McCook County.

4:43 p.m.

The forecast for Sioux Falls includes winds at 75-80 milers per hour in the next hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Services says the winds could be destructive. Flying debris could cause serious damage or injury.

4:34 p.m. CT

A line of severe storms is moving through eastern South Dakota Thursday afternoon.

Our KELOLAND Meteorologists are tracking the storms, which started developing in Nebraska throughout the day.

The storm could bring winds up to 100 miles per hour.

3:22 p.m. CT

As expected, it is warm, windy, and increasingly humid. Temperatures are already above-normal for mid May, while the western edge of South Dakota is much cooler.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is HIGHLY likely this afternoon and evening, and there is even more energy available in those storm clouds than there was yesterday. A low pressure system in the Nebraska panhandle will continue to push a warm from south to north in the eastern half of South Dakota. That will set the stage for thunderstorms, which we expect to develop in south central South Dakota and grow as the line moves to the east in the mid to late afternoon.

3 pm

There is a moderate risk of severe weather, a four on the risk scale of one to five. Current thinking is that the main risk is that storms will form a line and a huge “wall of wind” what will move through eastern KELOLAND during the dinnertime through early evening.

While tornadoes are not impossible, a widespread damaging wind event could prove more destructive, because many locations could be hit with fierce wind gusts. Straight line winds of 80 mph are not impossible. But there could also be some pockets of heavy rainfall, mainly along and east of I-29 tonight.

As the storms move away, clouds will break up from west to east. Lows will be in the low 50s, cooler in Rapid City where skies will be clear.

On Friday, it will be quite breezy with a westerly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, but cooler air will follow those storms through KELOLAND, so Friday’s highs will only be in the low to mid 70s, a few degrees cooler in Rapid City.

The weekend looks fairly quiet. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with near normal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a westerly breeze.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures holding in the low 70s.

Monday looks about the same, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and the upper 60s to low 70s. Then we’ll bring rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs still near-normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Right now it appears it will just be rain, probably not severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures will warm a little toward the end of next week, when thunderstorms will be a little more likely.