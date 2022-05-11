We started the day with some “rehearsal” thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND this morning. There was some penny size hail around Wakonda in Yankton County, and in Lincoln County, Minnesota. Cottonwood County in Minnesota got half dollar hail.

We expect thunderstorms – strong at that – already firing this afternoon in NE Nebraska to surge across the border with a warm front into SE South Dakota. Current timing of the front means we should see some thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND mid-afternoon, continuing tonight. Very large hail, strong winds, and even tornadoes will be possible. A Tornado Watch is in effect.

Thunderstorms will be possible across KELOLAND tonight, though decreasing in number and intensity after midnight in eastern KELOLAND.

Lows will be in the mid 50 to mid 60s with an easterly breeze continuing. Rapid City will be impacted by a northerly wind, with thunderstorms during the early hours of tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, starting hot and humid in eastern KELOLAND (much cooler 60s in in Rapid City). Strong south winds will help energize the atmosphere, and another burst of energy from the southwest will spark another round of thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Again, those thunderstorms could be strong.

Thursday afternoon and evening we are again in the bullseye for severe weather, especially areas along and east of the James River, where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather. Again, all forms of severe weather are possible.

After that, temperatures will be significantly cooler – though still at- or above-normal, in the low 70s. The weekend looks mainly dry, and it could be a touch breezy – but temperatures will be fairly mild in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll put some showers in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday, but mainly we’ll have quiet weather next week, with temperatures near normal in the upper 60s to mid 70s.