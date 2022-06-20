We have been getting through our last hot day for a little bit, but we’re going to have to watch the skies as we head into the night.

This evening and the first part of the night will feature the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

An “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place across central and northeastern parts of KELOLAND. “Slight” and “Marginal” risks for severe weather extend outward from that core.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for multiple portions of the region through the first portion of Monday night.

All forms of severe weather will be on the table as we go into the first part of the night, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees East River and 50s to the west.

The fever breaks for a little bit by the midweek outlook, as temperatures fall back into the 80s to near 90 and even a few 70s out west on Tuesday. Thanks to a northwesterly wind, we’ll also be less humid.

Wednesday will follow suit in the temperature department with highs mainly in the 80s and lower humidity. Winds also calm down a bit going into Wednesday.

We’ll watch as warmer temperatures return by Thursday with highs getting back into the 90s at times. We do, however, stay quiet for a little while longer.

By the end of the week, heat returns across KELOLAND with shower/storm chances coming along with it…especially by Friday. With that said, I don’t think we’ll be anywhere near as hot as this weekend.

80s return as we go into the first weekend of summer and even into the start of the new work week for that matter.