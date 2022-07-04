We’ve had plenty of heat across much of KELOLAND on this 4th of July.

Though chances aren’t as good as they were on Sunday, we’ll have to watch the skies once more as we go into the first part of the night.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of western KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s and 70s with muggy conditions in place.

Shower and storm chances remain in place on Tuesday, and chances here are higher than Monday across the area. In fact, we have two pockets of “Enhanced Risk” areas: The northwest corner of South Dakota and the Sioux Falls area. All forms of severe weather will be possible, so stay weather aware once more.

Tuesday will be another hot and/or humid day with highs in the upper 80s and low/mid 90s.

Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms comes along on Wednesday, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather across KELOLAND in place. Wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Highs take a small step backward into the mid to upper 80s.

Through the end of the week and into next weekend, near to above average temperatures are expected to win out…so get used to hearing about highs on either side of and even above 90 degrees.

We’ll also have the chance for some storms on Thursday before we get a brief break. Storms come back into the picture by Sunday.