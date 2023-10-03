While temperatures did take a step backward today as advertised, the focus this evening will be on what we see in the skies. Showers and thunderstorms will develop as we go into the evening along and ahead of a cold front that will push eastward.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of SE KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls/Madison/Yankton/Brookings areas, with a “Marginal Risk” surrounding that and extending northward to Sisseton.

All forms of severe weather are possible this evening as a cold front pushes eastward over the next several hours. The timing is also not ideal, with storms expected to develop near or during the evening commute and linger into the first part of the night.

Please stay weather aware through the evening and night if you’re East River, and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

Storms will move out of the area as we go into the night, giving way to a breezy and partly cloudy night. Lows fall into the 50s East River with some 40s to the west.

Breezy conditions will be in place on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be noticeably cooler across our East River locations, with highs in the 60s just about across the board.

Very windy weather takes over on Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies in place. Wind advisories will be possible with how blustery it will be at times, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The end of the week and first half of the weekend will be rather cool…especially considering how the month started. Highs may not get out of the 50s on both days, with overnight lows falling well into the 30s. Frost advisories may have to be considered…something that some areas haven’t seen yet this season.

We’ll warm up as we go into the first portion of next week. It won’t be as warm (Not by a good margin), but 70s are likely as we kick off the new work and school week.