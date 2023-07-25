It has been a quiet start to the day across KELOLAND, with plenty of heat and humidity to go around. As we head later into the day, however, we’ll need to keep an eye on the skies.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

We’ll also watch the temperature, with a heat advisory in place for portions of central and south-central KELOLAND until 8 pm CDT/7 pm MDT Tuesday. Heat indices may reach and exceed 100 to 105 degrees.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for areas west of Mobridge/Pierre, with a “Slight Risk” in place for much of central and east-central KELOLAND going into Minnesota and Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s also an isolated tornado risk as well.

Due to the timing of these storms (This evening into the overnight time frame), you’ll want to stay weather aware via a weather radio and/or the StormTracker app.

Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s.

This heat hangs around through the middle of the week, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. On top of the heat, it’ll also be rather humid at times, especially by Wednesday and Thursday.

Plan accordingly and stay hydrated if you must be out and about. Limit your strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke…and know what to do if you or someone else is showing symptoms.

For what it’s worth, much of the day on Wednesday is pretty quiet from start to finish…with one exception. There’s a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in the central part of KELOLAND roughly between the James and Missouri Rivers as a frontal boundary pushes eastward. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs on Wednesday hold in the mid-90s to low-100s across much of the region…but remember to be mindful of any humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

We’ll have another chance for some showers and thunderstorms across much of the region on Thursday. Out west, we’ll remain dry…but chances increase to the east.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for central and eastern KELOLAND due to the potential to see storms pop up.

Highs hold steady in the mid to upper 90s across much of the region…but there is relief on the way.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures do at least back off a little bit, but we’ll remain near to above average on the thermometer. We’ll also try to get some more scattered shower/storm chances in place on Friday into Saturday.

Another opportunity for scattered showers and storms comes along for Sunday into Monday with temperatures holding near to above average for this time of year.

We’ll try to kick off the month of August on a mainly calm and more seasonable note.