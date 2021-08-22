Severe Storms Possible East River Tonight; More Rain Possible into Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 22

Additional storms are possible as we head into the first half of the night, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 pm CDT Sunday night for north-central and northeastern KELOLAND.

A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for our East River locations through the first part of the night. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware during this time and keep an eye on the skies if you must be out this evening.

West River, we stay mainly quiet and partly to mostly clear. Overnight lows fall into the 50s once again across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may only reach the low 60s.

Drier weather briefly returns on Monday, with highs edging higher East River. Across the region, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Another chance for some showers and storms comes along overnight on Monday and into Tuesday. A few of those storms may also become strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather in place for southeastern portions of the region.

Highs on Tuesday spike in the 90s to the east and along the Missouri River valley, while western parts of KELOLAND only climb into the low 80s.

Well get a break East River on Wednesday, while storms return to the west.

Beginning on Thursday and going into next weekend, we’ll introduce a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms for a majority of the region. This will be a welcome sight, considering the ample chances for rainfall.

Temperatures may finally back off again by next weekend into the 70s and low 80s.