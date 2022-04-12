Morning rain showers continue to lift to the northeast, but the blizzard is underway in the northwest corner of South Dakota. Winds have already gusted around 60 mph with snow falling in the NW tip of the state. Winds are already cranking up around the rest of KELOLAND as well, as a low pressure system makes its way through western Nebraska toward us. High Wind Warnings are posted in northern and western South Dakota today into Thursday.

With that intense low pressure system just to our south, thunderstorms are likely to develop late this afternoon in SE South Dakota, perhaps around the Sioux Falls area.

Right now we’re thinking the development will take place after 4 pm, and storms should move to the northeast and be east of KELOLAND by midnight. As we talked about last night, even the tornado threat has crept up a bit from NW Iowa toward Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota. Golf ball hail and damaging winds are also a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the likelihood of storms in these areas. All hands are on deck in the Storm Center tracking this developing situation.

Rain is likely in central and eastern KELOLAND tonight, with those thunderstorms around Sioux Falls and the southeast. Westerly winds will be brisk all night, 20-40 mph. Precipitation should end in central and SW South Dakota, though the blizzard will continue in NW South Dakota until Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with some lingering snow showers, mainly in northern South Dakota, magnified by continuing strong winds. We’ll still have westerly winds gusting 40-50 mph across KELOLAND tomorrow, and temperatures will be sharply colder with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy. There could also be some rain or snow showers, mainly in the north as a lobe of low pressures moves down from North Dakota. With the strong winds continuing to blow, highs will only reach the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and still windy. Temps will remain below normal, in the mid 30s to the mid 40 with extremely strong westerly wind. Sioux Falls may see 50 mph gusts.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, though wind speeds won’t be as strong as what we have during the workweek. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s, with any snowcover in the north hindering the warming.

Eastern Sunday brings another round of snow or a rain snow mix, with temperatures warming only to the upper 30s to low 40s. Travel may be impacted by brisk winds blowing around snowfall. Right now, it looks like a one to three inch event for Easter, so consider this when making plans for intercity travel on Sunday. It will be a much colder than normal Easter, close to 20 degrees below average for this time of year, and the snowfall and breezy winds will make it seem even cooler.

Monday will also be breezy and cold, with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to low 40s. Eastern KELOLAND looks dry, with lingering snow showers in central and western South Dakota.

Temperatures should start to recover on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s East River, but around 60 in Rapid City.

The remainder of next week should continue the gradual warming trend. In fact, the following weekend (April 22-23-24) looks like it will be much warmer, back to normal or even above-normal, with widespread 60s.