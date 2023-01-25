Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well.

You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads have been slippery too. A winter storm warning remains in effect for more snow today in the northern Black Hills.

The wind story is not over. We’ll get a break on the wind tonight, but a stronger clipper system will move into western KELOLAND tomorrow and the winds will increase again as temperatures rise into the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls will see rising temps too later in the day, but the wind and a wintry mix on radar will be tricky.

You can see that wintry mix on the animation below. Wind could gust over 40mph with this front, so pay attention to the forecast.

The next round of snow will enter the Black Hills on Friday and spread east Friday night and Saturday morning. The most favored track for plowable snowfall will be along a line from Rapid City, to Winner, extending east to Yankton. We will continue to monitor the information closely.

The odds of 3+” of snowfall are aligned well on the map below.

Don’t forget about all of the cold air coming down this weekend into next week.