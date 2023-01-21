Areas of fog will develop yet again tonight as we’ll have light winds. Be aware of freezing fog for the morning. Temperatures tonight will fall to the single digits and teens.

After the morning fog, temperatures will be slightly cooler with partly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will reach the 20s for many in KELOLAND.

The week is looking fairly quiet with dry skies and seasonal temperatures. Many of the days will have highs in the 20s and 30s.

When we reach the last couple of days of January,…get ready for the cold. Highs will fall to the single digits for the last couple of days of the month and for the beginning of February. Before the cold arrives, we’ll have to watch for an increasing chance of snow.