It’s a quiet start to the day across much of KELOLAND. We found some nice nature shots on our Terry Peak LIVE CAM around 7am this morning.

The radar picture looks quiet here, at least for now. A few sprinkles tried to develop along the Nebraska/South Dakota border area, but that has disappeared for the short-term.

The impact of rainfall the past few days has been a big weather story. The question now will be how much more rain will enter KELOLAND and when?

The 30 day trends still show the effect of the dry weather on the Milbank area in the northeast. It’s also still drier across west-central MN.

Long-term drought also remains in place in southeast KELOLAND, but it’s an improving picture.

Severe weather chances tonight will stay mainly in Nebraska.

We can see some of the scattered t-storms developing in southwestern SD tonight, with a few of those cells moving east during the overnight. Most of this activity will stay south of I-90.

You can see that trend on the map below.

Thursday could offer a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. We already have a marginal risk of severe weather as noted in green across much of eastern KELOLAND.

A cold front will be moving into KELOLAND on Thursday, with a south wind ahead of the system. That should help prime the atmosphere as temperatures rise into the 80s and dew points climb into the 60s. We’ll continue to watch those ingredients for storms across our region into Thursday night.

Here are the details of the forecast.