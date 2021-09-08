Seasonal Temperatures Continue; Chance for Rain This Weekend – Storm Center Update Wednesday AM September 8

It’s a cool start to the day as temperatures have fallen to the 40s and 50s.



Today will be much like yesterday with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds will come in from the north/northwest at 10-20 mph.



As high pressure moves to our southeast for tomorrow, we’ll get southerly winds to bring in warmer temperatures and slightly higher humidity. Highs tomorrow will return to the 90s in western South Dakota with 70s and 80s being common in central and eastern KELOLAND.



As humidity slowly creeps up over the next couple of days, we’ll have to watch for a slight chance of rain this weekend and early next week. Expect temperatures this weekend and next week to be above average with highs in the 80s.