Seasonal Temperatures Ahead, Mainly Dry Forecast: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 18th

Good morning! We are starting the day with a little snow in eastern KELOLAND, but accumulations are very minor at best. This was the shot from uptown Watertown at about 6am.

You can see the progression of the light snow and flurries to the southeast. More sunshine is expected for the balance of the morning into the afternoon.

Futurecast shows temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning and highs staying chilly into the afternoon in the 30s East River. Slightly warmer weather is ahead tomorrow with highs in the 50s west and more 40s east. Overall, stronger south winds will develop in eastern KELOLAND, but after all the wind we’ve had the past few days, it should come as no surprise.

The overall picture the next 10 day features minor shots of rain or snow in the northern plains.

Less wind will feel better this afternoon across eastern KELOLAND with again, more sunshine for the afternoon.

Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s as a few clouds pass through the region.

Tomorrow will be warmer and it will feel warmer in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will have a stronger south wind during the day.

The 7 day forecast indicates slightly warmer weather Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of showers to start the weekend. Cooler weather returns early next week with stronger NW winds again on Sunday.