Plenty of sunshine and a late-February sun angle have helped eat away at some of the snow from our most recent blizzard. We’ll stay quiet through the rest of the evening, but some changes are on the way as we head into the final days of the month.

Cloud cover begins to creep back into the picture tonight, but we’ll remain dry and largely quiet beyond a bit of a breeze in western KELOLAND. We may also deal with overnight fog as low-level moisture gets stuck near the surface. Keep this in mind as you go about the night and prepare for the start of your day on Sunday.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero across central and eastern KELOLAND, while areas to the west are not as cold and range in the 20s.

Sunday will see a little more cloud cover through parts of the region. Areas to the southeast may also see some rain showers later in the evening as a system to our south and east attempts to clip the region. Overall, though, we’re primarily quiet once again.

Temperatures take a step forward to the east into the mid/upper 30s, while we are warmer yet again to the west with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Better chances for rain come along by Monday in SE KELOLAND with temperatures holding above freezing. We may see a little bit of mixing at first with overnight lows on Sunday falling below freezing.

Tuesday also holds a chance for some snow showers across the region with a weak impulse that will quickly push through the area. A few more flurries are possible on Wednesday, especially to the north and northeast, before we quiet down for the rest of next week.

Overall, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to below average temperatures hold steady. Keep in mind that “average” by this point is in the mid to upper 30s.